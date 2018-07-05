Rangers' Kyle Cody: Makes 2018 debut

Cody (elbow) made his first appearance of the season Wednesday, pitching two scoreless innings and striking out five for the Rangers' affiliate in the Arizona Rookie League, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Cody, the organization's Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2017, missed the first three months of the season with elbow inflammation. The right-hander's slated to make one more start in Arizona before he's placed at a full-season affiliate.