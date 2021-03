Cody has been informed that he'll make the Rangers' Opening Day roster, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Cody will begin the season in the bullpen after tossing just 22.2 innings across the past two seasons. The right-hander has posted a 7.15 ERA and 1.76 WHIP in 11.1 innings this spring and should have his workload monitored in 2021. However, he could fill in as a starter if needed this year.