The Rangers added Cody to their 60-man roster pool Monday and assigned him to their alternative training site, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Cody already possesses a spot on the Rangers' 40-man roster, but his assignment to the alternative site suggests he won't warrant consideration for the club's active 30-man Opening Day roster. Instead, expect the right-hander to begin the season on the taxi squad and serve as an emergency depth option for the big-league pitching staff.