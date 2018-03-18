Rangers' Kyle Cody: Out 3-to-4 weeks with elbow inflammation
Cody is dealing with right elbow inflammation and will be shut down for the next 3-to-4 weeks before being reexamined, Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallas reports.
Cody, the Rangers' 2017 Minor League Pitcher of the Year, had already been barred from pitching for the past three weeks and apparently hasn't noticed much improvement in his recovery from the elbow injury. The Rangers will order up more rest for the 23-year-old with the hope that it remedies the situation, so it could take until May before Cody debuts with a full-season affiliate. Cody finished the past season at High-A Down East, where he submitted a 2.05 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 35:10 K:BB in 30.2 innings.
