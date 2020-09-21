Cody (1-1) picked up the win Sunday against the Angels, allowing one run on three hits across five innings. He fanned five and did not issue a walk.

Despite being limited to just 61 pitches, Cody put together by far the best outing of his young career Sunday. The rookie was efficient, throwing 46 strikes while not allowing a free pass on the way to picking up his first big-league victory. The Halos scored their lone run off the right-hander when Taylor Ward followed Justin Upton's double with an RBI single in the bottom of the second. Cody will look to conclude the season on a positive note when he takes the ball against Houston on Friday.