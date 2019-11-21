Play

Rangers' Kyle Cody: Protected from Rule 5 draft

Cody (elbow) was added to the Rangers' 40-man roster Wednesday.

He had Tommy John surgery in July of 2018, and should be fully recovered in time for spring training. Already 25 years old and with zero experience above High-A, it wouldn't be surprising if the Rangers eventually put Cody on the fast track to the big-league bullpen, where his power arsenal would play up.

