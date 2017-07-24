Cody fired seven scoreless innings for Low-A Hickory on Sunday, giving up three hits and one walk while striking out seven batters.

At 6-foot-7 with a plus fastball and improving slider and changeup, the right-handed Cody is one of the Rangers' more projectable arms in the lower minors. After a so-so start to the South Atlantic League season, Cody has settled into a groove in July, with Sunday's outing marking his fourth straight start without an earned run allowed. The 27-inning scoreless streak has allowed Cody to shave more than a full run off his season ERA, which now sits at 2.78 over 90.2 frames.