Cody allowed a run on three hits and three walks with one strikeout in five innings in a no-decision versus the Astros on Friday.

The only run against Cody came on a George Springer triple in the fifth inning. Other than that, Cody was able to keep the Astros in check. The 26-year-old Cody hasn't allowed more than a run in any of his eight appearances (five starts) this year. He ends with a 1.59 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 18 strikeouts in 22.2 innings.