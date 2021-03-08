Cody could not consistently keep his delivery in line Sunday and allowed two runs on four hits and a walk in two innings against the Dodgers, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Mike Foltynewicz started Sunday's game, then was followed by three pitchers competing for the final rotation spot, including Cody. "It was honestly good for him to have to kind of grind it out and see how he responds. I'm not worried about him. I think he'll make the adjustment. I know he will get back down in the strike zone," manager Chris Woodward said about Cody. Dane Dunning (one BB, two IP) was the best of the starter candidates, while Cody and Hyeon-Jong Yang (one run, two hits, one HR, one IP) need to be better than they showed.