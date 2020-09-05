Cody (0-1) was charged with the loss Friday against the Mariners, allowing one run (unearned) on one hit and a pair of walks while striking out two.

Cody, who was making his first MLB start after tossing 4.1 scoreless innings over three relief appearances, limited the damage to an RBI single to Ty France in the second frame. Luckily, the run was unearned, though it was due to his own throwing error. The 26-year-old stretched it out to 45 pitches this time after tossing 39 in his last relief outing. Cody's ERA remains unblemished on the season to go with a 0.95 WHIP across 7.1 innings of work. The right-hander will take on the Angels on Wednesday.