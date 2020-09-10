Cody allowed one earned run on three hits and three walks while striking out three across 2.1 innings Wednesday against the Angels. He did not factor into the decision.

Cody's lack of control led to a very short outing, as he walked three consecutive batters in the third inning and was pulled with the bases loaded. He was spared any additional charged runs after Jesse Chavez entered the game and retired the first two batters he faced to end the frame. Cody has yet to complete more than three innings in any appearance, though this was the first occasion that he surrendered an earned run. He's currently projected to get the chance to return to the mound Tuesday at Houston.