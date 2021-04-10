Cody allowed one hit and struck out two over a scoreless inning in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Padres.

This was the first scoreless outing among three appearances for Cody, one of several Rangers with a scant major-league track record. Coming off Tommy John elbow surgery that wiped out 2019, the right-hander started five games for Texas in 2020 and is being used out of the bullpen this season. What looked like fine results on the surface in 2020 (1.59 ERA) were less special upon deeper inspection (5.2 BB/9, 5.37 xFIP). Thus far in 2021, the results have skewed less special, as Cody permitted five runs (four earned) on seven hits, one walk and three hit batsmen over 4.1 innings.