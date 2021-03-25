Cody allowed one walk and struck out six over three scoreless innings in Wednesday's spring game against the Reds.

Cody entered camp with several other young pitchers competing for two tandem rotation spots but had not delivered results over his first four appearances. Prior to Wednesday's impressive outing, the right-hander allowed nine runs, 17 hits and three walks over 8.1 innings. Cody underwent Tommy John elbow surgery and missed all of 2019 before throwing just 22.2 innings in 2020. As such, the Rangers plan to monitor his usage in 2021.