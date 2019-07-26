Dowdy (elbow) was activated from the 60-day injured list and then designated for assignment by the Rangers on Thursday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Dowdy missed time on the shelf due to a right elbow impingement, and even though he's returned to health, the Rangers have sent him to the waiver wire. If the Rule 5 pick goes unclaimed, he'll need to be offered back to the Indians, per Wilson.