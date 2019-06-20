Dowdy (elbow) reported to the Rangers' spring-training facility in Arizona on Thursday to begin a throwing program, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Dowdy, who has been on the injured list since June 4, is slated to throw multiple bullpen sessions before the Rangers assess whether he's ready to face hitters. Given that Dowdy is a Rule 5 pick with a 7.25 ERA and 17:18 K:BB in 22.1 innings at the big-league level this season, the Rangers probably won't look to rush him back quickly.