Rangers' Kyle Dowdy: Kicks off rehab assignment
Dowdy (elbow) began a minor-league rehab assignment last week and has made three appearances, giving up one run on two hits and three walks across 3.1 innings.
Dowdy kicked off his rehab assignment with an outing in the rookie-level Arizona League before moving up to Triple-A Nashville for his last two appearances. The right-hander is expected to stick around in the Pacific Coast League through the All-Star break before likely returning from the 10-day injured list when the Rangers open their second half.
