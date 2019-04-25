Dowdy allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two over three innings in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to Oakland.

Dowdy was the emergency starter after the Rangers placed Drew Smyly on the 10-day injured list with an arm injury. Smyly is the second Texas starter to hit the IL while another starter, Shelby Miller, is averaging a little under four innings per outing. That has opened up innings for guys like Dowdy, who has pitched no fewer than two innings in any of his four appearances. The Rangers are thin at starting pitching depth and need to adjust their rotation on the fly. That could open up an opportunity for Dowdy, who was a starter in the minors, although it's unlikely given that he's a Rule 5 selection and may be overmatched by MLB hitters.