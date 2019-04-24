Dowdy will enter the rotation to start Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

It's the first MLB start for Dowdy, a Rule 5 selection over the winter who has made his first four appearances with the Rangers out of the bullpen. Considering the right-hander has maxed out at 3.2 innings (57 pitches) over the four outings, he'll likely have a short leash as he steps into the rotation in place of the injured Drew Smyly (arm). Smyly's injury is believed to be a minor concern that may only force him to miss one start, so Dowdy could be set for a move back to the bullpen after Wednesday's outing.

