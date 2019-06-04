Dowdy was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right elbow impingement, retroactive to Saturday.

Dowdy last pitched May 26 against the Angels, which appears to be when he suffered the injury. He'll be eligible to return beginning June 11, though the Rangers have yet to establish a timeline for the reliever's return. Brett Martin was recalled from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move.

