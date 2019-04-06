Rangers' Kyle Dowdy: Pitching in multi-inning role
Dowdy will take on a higher profile in the wake of Edison Volquez (elbow) being placed on the injured list, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Dowdy looked sharp Thursday, striking out three over two scoreless innings in a win over the Angels. His fastball, which jumped up to 95 mph last year, worked well Thursday but more importantly, he threw nine breaking balls (eight for strikes). "I've been trying to fine tune some things," Dowdy said. "It was a lot sharper. And I think that's a good boost of confidence. I can't rely strictly on fastballs. The slider was effective." His role will evolve after the Volquez injury. Manager Chris Woodward plans to move long reliever Adrian Sampson into the rotation, leaving Dowdy and Jeffrey Springs as bullpen inning-eaters for a rotation that still has two guys returning from Tommy John elbow surgery.
