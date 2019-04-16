Rangers' Kyle Dowdy: Posts first MLB win
Dowdy (1-0) allowed one run on one hit and two walks while striking out one over 2.2 innings in Monday's 12-7 win over the Angels.
Dowdy picked up his first major league win -- the sixth win overall by a Texas reliever -- after coming in for a shaky Shelby Miller. The Rule 5 pick from the Blue Jays hadn't pitched in 11 days, but could be in line for more work as Rangers starters have pitched five or more innings just five times in 15 games.
