Rangers' Kyle Dowdy: Scooped by Rangers
Dowdy was claimed off waivers by the Rangers on Tuesday.
Dowdy was selected by the Mets in December's Rule 5 draft but was sent to waivers after failing to secure a spot on the team's Opening Day roster. The Rangers will now have to keep the young right-hander, who compiled a 5.56 ERA and 7:7 K:BB through 11.1 innings this spring, on their 25-man roster all season if they want to retain his rights. Dowdy figures to fill a low-leverage relief role for Texas.
