Gibson (groin) was activated off the injured list as expected ahead of his scheduled start Friday against the Rays.

Gibson wound up missing two weeks with a strained right groin. He was having a strong season prior to the injury, cruising to a 2.24 ERA and 1.01 WHIP through 10 starts, though it took a .234 BABIP to get him there. His 20.1 percent strikeout rate is above his career average (18.2 percent) but remains well below the league-average mark of 24.1 percent. Wes Benjamin was optioned in a corresponding move.