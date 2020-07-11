Gibson pitched five innings and threw 79 pitches in Friday's intrasquad game, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports. He allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five.

Gibson allowed back-to-back home runs to Danny Santana and Rougned Odor, but the right-hander is on a steady progression as he prepares for the regular season. He was at 59 pitches in his first camp start and added another 20 his second time out. With two more starts expected during camp, Gibson, who projects as the No. 4 starter, should be in fine shape for the regular season.