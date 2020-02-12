Play

Rangers' Kyle Gibson: Being monitored

The Rangers are being careful with Gibson, who lost strength last season while dealing with ulcerative colitis, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Gibson has been throwing his bullpen sessions and looks ready for spring training, but pitching coach Julio Rangel plans to take it "a day at a time." Rangel later added that he does not foresee any problems with Gibson, who is slated as a member of the rotation.

