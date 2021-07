Gibson allowed one run on five hits and three walks while striking out seven over 5.2 innings in a no-decision against Seattle.

Gibson wasn't at his best, but he scattered baserunners and left after 110 pitches with Texas ahead, 3-1, one out shy of his 13th quality start. The lone blemish was Jake Fraley's fifth-inning home run, the seventh long ball allowed over 95.2 innings (0.7 HR/9). Gibson brings a 1.98 ERA into his next start, which lines up to be Wednesday at home against Detroit.