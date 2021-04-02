Gibson did not factor into the decision during Thursday's Opening Day loss to the Royals, surrendering five runs on four hits and three walks while recording one strikeout.

Gibson just couldn't get things going in what would be his first and only inning. The veteran right-hander gave up back-to-back singles and three consecutive walks before finally sending Hunter Dozier down on strikes for his first and only out. Gibson was making his first Opening Day start against Kansas City, which happens to be the team he made his Major League debut against in 2013. The 33-year-old, who was hoping to turn things around after posting a rough 5.35 ERA last season, has his work cut out for him. He'll get another chance Wednesday against Toronto.