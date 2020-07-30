Gibson isn't scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Giants, as the Rangers will instead go with Kolby Allard for the series finale in San Francisco.

Since the Rangers had off days Thursday and Monday and were down a starter after Corey Kluber (shoulder) was moved on the 45-day injured list, there was some thought that the team might go with a four-man rotation until a fifth starter was first needed Aug. 8 versus the Angels. Instead, manager Chris Woodward has elected to break Allard in as a replacement in the rotation for Kluber this weekend, robbing Gibson of a start on his normal four days' rest. Gibson won't necessarily be in store for two starts during the Rangers' six-game slate next week either, as Woodward could use Monday's off day to reorder the rotation. In that scenario, Lance Lynn would line up for two turns (Aug. 4 in Oakland, Aug. 9 versus the Angels).