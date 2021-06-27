Gibson (6-0) earned the win Saturday against the Royals after tossing seven scoreless innings, giving up two hits and a walk while fanning 10.

Gibson remains undefeated but delivered his best outing of the season thus far, striking out a season-high mark of 10 while posting his fourth scoreless outing of the campaign. In fact, the veteran hurler has given two or fewer runs in each of his last eight appearances, posting a 1.68 ERA in that span. He's expected to make his next start on the road against the Mariners next week.