Gibson hit one batter and struck out six over four scoreless innings in Wednesday's spring game against the Diamondbacks.

Other than hitting Tim Locastro to start the game, the only other baserunner reached on an error by third baseman Rougned Odor. Gibson was pleased with the cutter, a pitch he added to his arsenal during the offseason, per Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. It helped produce seven groundouts (zero flyouts). "I'm not throwing cutters just to throw them anymore. I'm using them when it makes sense to against a hitter," said the pitcher. Texas' newly minted Opening Day starter looked in fine form Wednesday and has exhibited impeccable control this spring, allowing just one hit and one walk over five spring innings.