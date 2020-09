Gibson (1-5) was handed the loss in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Angels. He allowed five runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out three over 5.2 innings.

Gibson gave up three in the first inning and allowed 13 of the 28 batters faced reach base. The right-hander sports an 8.07 ERA over his last four starts and 6.14 ERA for the season. Gibson is next scheduled to throw Wednesday on the road against Houston.