Gibson allowed two runs on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts over seven innings versus Houston on Saturday. He did not factor in the decision.

Gibson left with the game tied at 2-2, but reliever Joely Rodriguez gave up four runs in the eighth inning. The 33-year-old Gibson has been on quite a roll lately with eight straight quality starts, but he's only earned the win in three of them. The right-hander has a 2.32 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 44:17 K:BB across 54.1 innings. His next start is expected to be during next weekend's home series versus Houston.