Gibson (2-5) earned the win against the Astros on Wednesday after firing nine scoreless innings. He struck out nine while allowing four hits and three walks.

Gibson's dominant performance stumped the Astros and rewarded him with his first career shutout across 198 games. The right-hander threw 74 of 114 pitches for strikes and whiffed a season-high tying nine batters en route to his first complete game since 2016 against the Braves. The brilliant outing came as a surprise after Gibson had given up 10 hits on five runs during his last start against the Angels. Gibson will carry a 5.18 ERA and 1.52 WHIP into a Monday matchup at Angel Stadium.