Gibson tossed six scoreless innings Saturday against the Astros while allowing six hits and one walk. He struck out four and did not factor into the decision.

Gibson dueled with Astros starter Lance McCullers on Saturday as both pitched several innings of scoreless baseball. It was the 32-year-old's second time in this month shutting out the Astros across six or more innings as he pitched a complete-game masterpiece against the 2017 World Series champions back on Sept. 16. 2020 was an up-and-down performance for Gibson as he finished with a 5.35 ERA and 58:30 K:BB across 67.1 innings.