Gibson (1-2) allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk with two strikeouts in 6.1 innings, earning the win Saturday versus the Rockies.

Gibson escaped Coors Field without any significant damage, with only a Tony Wolters two-run double counting against him. Four of the seven hits Gibson allowed went for extra bases. The right-hander has a 3.74 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB in 21.1 innings this season. He lines up for a road start versus the Padres on Thursday.