Gibson (6-1) was tagged with the loss Wednesday against the Tigers after allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks while fanning seven across 6.1 innings.

Gibson dropped a game for the first time this season and despite the fact that he went into the seventh inning, this could be qualified as one of his worst outings of the campaign. He gave up a season-high eight hits and also tied a season-worst mark in earned runs with five, something that hadn't happened to him since his first start of the year. The 33-year-old now heads into the All-Star break sporting an excellent 2.29 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP across 102 innings.