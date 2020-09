Gibson (2-6) took the loss Monday against the Angels, giving up seven runs on five hits and four walks while striking out four over four innings.

Gibson had a rough time in this one, surrendering one run in the second and six in the fourth, including a grand slam. The 32-year-old now sits with a 5.87 ERA and 1.57 WHIP to go with a 54:29 K:BB across 61.1 frames in 2020.