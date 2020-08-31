Gibson (1-4) allowed five earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out eight across five innings to take the loss Sunday against the Dodgers.

Gibson surrendered a home run in each of the first three innings and allowed another run to cross the plate in the fourth inning. He finally managed to turn in a scoreless fifth frame, but the damage was already done. He's now allowed 17 earned runs across his last 16.1 innings -- spanning three outings -- which has inflated his ERA to 6.16 for the campaign. He'll look to turn things around his next turn through the rotation, currently projected to come Saturday at Seattle.