Gibson did not factor in the decision against Seattle on Saturday, pitching 4.2 innings and allowing two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four.

Given Gibson's high pitch count -- he needed 104 pitches to record 14 outs -- the end result (two earned runs and a no-decision) can be considered a small victory. The right-hander's early exit can largely be attributed to a lack of command as 47 of his 104 pitches went for balls and one of the runs he allowed came across on a bases-loaded walk in the third inning. Free passes have been an issue for Gibson of late -- he has issued 12 walks in 21 innings over his last four starts, during which he has also given up 19 earned runs. The veteran will carry a 5.91 ERA into his next start, which will come Thursday at home against the Angels.