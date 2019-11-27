Rangers' Kyle Gibson: Lands in Texas

Gibson agreed in principle Wednesday on a contract with the Rangers, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The terms of Gibson's contract aren't known, but he'll likely head to Texas on a multi-year deal after fielding interest from several teams so far this offseason. The 32-year-old has demonstrated some impressive durability with at least 29 starts in each of the past three seasons, but he took a step back in 2019, posting a 4.84 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across 160 innings with the Twins. The Rangers likely hoping that Gibson can at least eat some innings as a mid-rotation pitcher, and the move to Texas may not be as punishing for his fantasy prospects compared to years past with the team set to play games under a retractable roof in 2020.