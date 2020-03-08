Rangers' Kyle Gibson: Makes second spring start

Gibson allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two over three scoreless innings in Saturday's spring game against the Brewers.

Gibson worked another scoreless spring start, but it didn't happen without drama. The Brewers loaded the bases with one out in the third inning, but the right-hander escaped unscathed by getting Orlando Arcia to ground into an inning-ending double play. Of Gibson's repertoire, he throws the sinker the most, so it's not surprising to see him generate the double-play groundout. He leads MLB with 136 double plays over the last six seasons. "Definitely glad those haven't left me," Gibson told T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com. "I feel really confident in those situations that I can get out of them. Definitely like to see those happen early on in spring." There was some concern that Gibson, who battled ulcerative colitis in 2019, might be behind other starters. However, he was able to throw another 15 pitches in the bullpen following Saturday's stint and, with another three scheduled Cactus League starts, should have his pitch count up in time to take his first turn through the rotation.