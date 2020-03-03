Rangers' Kyle Gibson: Makes spring debut
Gibson allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one over two scoreless innings in Monday's spring game against Cleveland.
Gibson, who made his spring debut Monday, is slightly behind schedule in building up innings as he manages an ulcerative colitis diagnosis that impacted his 2019 season. "I felt pretty good in all the live BPs that I threw in the bullpen," Gibson told Sam Blum of the Dallas Morning News. "So I wasn't feeling like I needed to work on one thing. I think next time I'll work on a little more consistency with my curveball and my changeup a little bit." The right-hander is lining up to be the No. 4 starter in Texas' rotation.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 post-hype sleeper pitchers
Post-hype sleepers can be a way to find league-winning values late in the draft, and Chris...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Pirates could shock with SP upside
The Pirates as a source of real sleeper upside for starting pitchers? Big changes make them...
-
Top Fantasy baseball breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Guerrero, Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...