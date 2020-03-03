Rangers' Kyle Gibson: Makes spring debut

Gibson allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one over two scoreless innings in Monday's spring game against Cleveland.

Gibson, who made his spring debut Monday, is slightly behind schedule in building up innings as he manages an ulcerative colitis diagnosis that impacted his 2019 season. "I felt pretty good in all the live BPs that I threw in the bullpen," Gibson told Sam Blum of the Dallas Morning News. "So I wasn't feeling like I needed to work on one thing. I think next time I'll work on a little more consistency with my curveball and my changeup a little bit." The right-hander is lining up to be the No. 4 starter in Texas' rotation.