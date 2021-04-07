Gibson (1-0) earned the win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday with six shutout innings. He allowed six hits and a walk while striking out eight.

Gibson had a nightmarish first start of the season in Kansas City, as he allowed five runs on four hits and three walks over one-third of an inning. The 33-year-old right-hander found the other extreme Wednesday, successfully quieting the Blue Jays' bats. There's still plenty of reasons to question Gibson's consistency -- he posted a 5.35 ERA in 2020. His next turn on the mound is expected to be Tuesday in Tampa Bay.