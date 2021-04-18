Gibson allowed only four hits over eight shutout innings and struck out six in a no-decision versus the Orioles on Sunday.

Gibson has allowed just two runs (one earned) over his last 21 innings spanning three starts. Unfortunately for Gibson, the Rangers' bats couldn't muster any runs off Orioles starter John Means. The 33-year-old Gibson has a 2.53 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB across 21.1 innings this season, but he's been difficult to hit outside of a rough season opener. The right-hander is scheduled to make his next start Saturday versus the White Sox.