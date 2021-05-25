Gibson was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right groin strain.

The righty gave no indication that he was hurt in his six-inning, one-run outing Friday against the Astros, so it's not entirely clear whether he suffered the injury during the game or not. Gibson has logged a ton of innings this season, going at least six innings in all but one of his 10 starts. Pitchers Demarcus Evans and Wes Benjamin were recalled Tuesday to fill the spots of Gibson and Hunter Wood (elbow), who also went to the injured list.