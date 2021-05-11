Gibson allowed one run on four hits and two walks over six innings in Monday's loss to the Giants. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.
The only damage against Gibson came on a fourth-inning solo homer by Brandon Belt. After his horrid first outing of the season, the 32-year-old has turned in seven consecutive quality starts, lowering his season to 2.28 in the process. He's lined up to take the mound in Houston this weekend.
