Gibson didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the White Sox. He gave up one run on six hits and two walks while fanning five across six innings.

Gibson had a woeful start to the season since he couldn't escape the first inning in Opening Day, but he has bounced back admirably and hasn't allowed more than one earned run in each of his subsequent four starts -- with three scoreless outings in that stretch. He's on a run of four straight quality starts and is slated to take the ball next week during a four-game series against the Red Sox.