Gibson allowed two runs on four hits, striking out five and walking two over six innings in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Giants. He did not factor into the decision.

The righty has now achieved a quality start in 10 of his 12 starts this season, and has not yielded more than three runs in any outing since his opening day debacle. Gibson's 2.13 ERA, slightly inflated by Wednesday's performance, remains the lowest among qualified American League starters. With two off-days upcoming for the Rangers, Gibson is scheduled to start next Wednesday in Houston.