Gibson didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Twins. He gave up three runs on three hits and two walks while fanning eight across eight innings.

Gibson gave up five runs and couldn't get out of the first inning in his season debut, but he has looked dominant since then -- he has allowed just six earned runs across his last 41 innings, good for a blistering 1.32 ERA in that span. The veteran right-hander will try to extend his dominant stretch of form when he takes the ball next week on the road against the Giants.