Gibson (5-0) gave up two runs on five hits and three walks over 5.1 innings Monday, striking out three and earning a win over Oakland.

It wasn't Gibson's sharpest outing but he managed to pick up his second win of the month, largely due to his offense's five-run outburst in the first inning. He held Oakland off the board until coughing up a solo shot to Sean Murphy in the fifth. It was Gibson's seventh straight start throwing at least five innings and allowing two or fewer runs, lowering his season ERA to 2.17. The 33-year-old is projected to face the Royals at home this weekend.